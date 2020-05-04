SkySwitch Resellers Rewarded for Buying Via Online Market

White-label cloud UC provider launches program to drive sales through SkySwitch Store

SkySwitch is looking to grow sales from its SkySwitch Store by rewarding resellers buy particular products and services through its online shopping site.

The Lowdown: The Tampa, Florida-based company, which offers its white label cloud-based unified communications (UC) solution exclusively through the channel, unveiled its latest reward program Monday.

The Details: Resellers to drive sales through the SkySwitch Store will earn immediate points that will be applied as credit to their account when clients complete their purchases within the online market. SkySwitch is enabling device makers and distributors to promote specific products and services that can be bought to earn additional reward points, which increases the credit applied for each purchase made by the reseller. No registration is required to participate in the program.



More information on the program can be found here.



In addition, SkySwitch is sponsoring a contest for resellers to name the program. Resellers through May 31 can submit their suggested names and the reseller whose suggestion is selected will be awarded 25,000 reward points. Resellers can submit their suggestions here.

The Buzz: “Resellers receive an additional benefit when they or their customers purchase eligible products and services in the SkySwitch Store,” said Kelly Osborne, e-commerce operations manager for SkySwitch. “Resellers purchasing through the store have always benefited from our one-step auto-provisioning of devices, and in-house expert support for all products sold through the store. Now with the rewards program, our device and fulfillment partners can launch promotions and incentive programs with ease, giving resellers better information, more choices and higher profitability.”