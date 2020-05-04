MSPs: 4 Ways to Grow Your Business

Security and automation on priority list for managed service providers

In a world gone topsy-turvy, MSPs are on the front lines of the IT fight, helping to keep businesses connected and operational. As help-desk tickets surge amid a spike in work-from-home initiatives resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, service providers work to optimize their own efficiency so they can help customers do the same.



MSPs, like every other IT partner, have to reinvent themselves – or at least fine-tune a few things – to stay viable, coronavirus or not. In a conversation with Channelnomics, Mike Cullen, group vice president of partner enablement at SolarWinds, shared some tips for managed service providers to expand their business and grow their client base.



Zero in on security. While this has been a hot topic for quite some time, it’s picked up a lot of sizzle in the past year or two as the security landscape becomes more threatening and bad actors set their sights on MSPs. That means service providers have to up the ante not only for their own security but for customers’ as well. Selling point products won’t cut it anymore; now it’s all about defense in depth.



“Data has to be protected. So do devices and the apps running on those devices. Then there’s the network, which extends to the Internet. There are multiple layers you have to protect,” Cullen said. “You start with core protection at the most basic level – antivirus, patch management, e-mail protection, malicious URL filtering. Then you move to more advanced protection, like app control and password management, and finally to comprehensive security, where you’re looking at network monitoring and managed detection and response (MDR). We’re focusing on a whole methodology designed to give MSPs a way to better understand how products have to work together to protect them and their customers.”



Hire strategically and train. One of the biggest challenges for MSPs, according to Cullen, is a skills shortage. There just aren’t enough good people to hire. MSPs have to compete with software companies and other tech firms for skilled IT personnel. As a result, they end up having to pay higher salaries and overtax their resources. The good news: This is an issue largely because MSPs have been enjoying dramatic growth in the past couple of years. To address the skills gap, service providers will have to recruit wisely, train staffers that show potential, and automate as much as they can, Cullen said.



Make yourself visible to customers. Ironically enough, MSPs sometimes do their jobs too well, fading into the background as they monitor client systems remotely. “They need to create value somewhere else, stay engaged with customers,” Cullen said. “As they put customers in more advanced programs, there’s no pain related to the service. The customer says, ‘Why am I paying this company when it has no value?’ The MSP is invisible.” To draw attention to themselves, some MSPs have started virtual CIO, or VCIO, visits – going to customer sites and reviewing what they’ve been doing for the customer behind the scenes. Of course, those scenarios have come to an abrupt halt now that COVID-19 is on the scene, so MSPs have to pick up the phone instead to talk up their value propositions.



Embrace automation. Between the shortage of IT talent, the bevy of security threats, and the increased customer demand ushered in by COVID-19, MSPs can easily become overwhelmed. To address their limited capacity and resources, managed service providers need to take full advantage of automation technology.



“Customers calling the help desk to say they can’t e-mail, they can’t get on the Internet – it can all be automated. Something that would take 15 minutes of an MSP’s time can be automated to take up hardly any at all,” said Cullen. He says MSPs should be getting out of reactive relationships with customers and into a proactive mindset by monitoring their IT environments via automated systems. “It’s like when you take your car in for preventive maintenance to avoid a breakdown in the future. MSPs should be doing things like this – logging on remotely every month or whenever and using automation to check a bunch of things to avoid problems down the line.”