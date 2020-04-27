Facebook Launches New Attempt at Cracking Video Conferencing

Facebook Messenger Rooms desktop version (Courtesy of Facebook)

The new free service supports up to 50 users is aimed at consumers, but could threaten existing mainstream platforms such as Zoom and Webex

Facebook is making another attempt at the video conferencing market with the launch of Messenger Rooms, a free service supports up to 50 users with secure video chat. The new offering is aimed at consumers, and that could benefit and threaten established commercial providers.

The Lowdown: Messenger Rooms is a direct response to the increase in demand for communication services during the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing mitigation measures. Facebook says more than 700 million Messenger and WhatsApp accounts conduct video chats daily.

The Details: The service, rolling out around the world this week, is mostly aimed at consumers for personal use to stay connected with friends and families. Facebook envisions users utilizing Messenger Rooms for celebrations, virtual social gatherings, and dating. The service includes features such as gating entry to only authorized or invitees, the ability to kick out unwanted participants, policy violation and abuse reporting, and the ability to block people from participating. Facebook says the calls are encrypted end-to-end, safeguarding against sniffing and eavesdropping.

The Impact: The entry of Facebook into group video rooms and conference services could have benefits and detriments to the existing cadre of services. Facebook’s service is clearly targeting consumers, but its free cost will make it palatable to cash-strapped small businesses and enterprise departments. Analysts believe Facebook, which has more than 2.5 billion users worldwide, could cut into the growth of established video conference providers such as Zoom, Skype, and Google that flourished since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conversely, Messenger Rooms does have potential for relieving utilization burdens on existing commercial video conference platforms, which are straining to keep up with demand from businesses and individuals trying to stay connected with the world during social distancing.

Background: Messenger Rooms is not Facebook’s first attempt at group video conferencing. Facebook also has Facebook for Workplaces, which is akin to Microsoft Teams and Slack that includes group video conferencing. Facebook for Workplaces has free and paid versions. Facebook’s Portal device and WhatsApp app also support video calls; the company said those services will get the Messenger Rooms service, too.



Video conferencing is in huge demand. Zoom, the popular commercial video conferencing service, saw accounts grow 300% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft says Teams accounts and utilization is up more than 37%, to more than 40 million daily users. And Verizon bought BlueJeans, a video conferencing service, to enter the fray of providers.



While Facebook could make a dent in the video conferencing market, it still faces skepticism because of its privacy record. A federal judge last week approved a $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over how the social media giant collects and monetizes personal information gathered through its platform.

The Buzz:

“We’re going to be dealing with this for quite some time to come,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in announcing Messenger Rooms.

Channelnomics Point of View: Many will scoff at businesses using Facebook Messenger Rooms, but free services do have a way of attracting business users. In the channel, many managed service providers use Facebook as a primary medium for peer groups and broadcasting live chats hosted on commercial video conference platforms. Chances are that Messenger Rooms will find its way into the IT channel context sooner than later.