ID Agent Aims to Protect a Suddenly Remote Workforce

Kaseya company adds IAM solution to dark web monitoring and security training platform

ID Agent is adding an identity and access management (IAM) solution to its security portfolio to enable MSPs and IT teams to better protect their data and networks.

The Lowdown: ID Agent, which was bought a year ago by infrastructure management vendor Kaseya, is putting the Passly IAM solution onto its Digital Risk Protection (DRP) platform, joining Dark Web ID, a dark web monitoring platform for the channel, and BullPhish ID, a phishing simulator and security awareness training product.

The Details: The move by most companies to have their employees work from home as the COVID-19 outbreak expands is opening up avenues of attacks for cybercriminals while increasing the potential for mistakes and burdening an overloaded IT staff. Passly, announced Wednesday, brings together single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and password management into a single solution.



The product can detect attacks in real time to find all compromised credentials, enabling IT administrators to require users to change their password behaviors. Businesses also can enforce MFA controls to ensure that they’re used to access systems and third-party applications.



More features are on the way for Passly, such as automated responses to newly discovered compromises and optimized password updates, which keeps users from changing their passwords to ones that are known to be compromised. In addition, in the next iteration of Passly coming in the third quarter, companies will be able to identify which employee passwords have been compromised and deploy fixes at the individual level rather than across the entire organization.

The Impact: The swift shift to a remote workforce will likely be in place for months, and even after the pandemic passes and restrictions loosen, remote work will remain commonplace. A Gartner survey this month found that 41% of employees are likely to work remotely at least part of the time once in a post-coronavirus world.

The Buzz: “The threat of cyberattacks has never been greater, as most businesses are now faced with developing secure remote workplace options for both their internal employees and for their own customers,” said Kevin Lancaster, general manager of security solutions at Kaseya and founder of ID Agent. “At ID Agent, we know that stolen or hacked passwords are the leading cause of data breaches. We’re proud to add Passly to our DRP solution at such a pivotal time so that businesses can quickly, easily, and affordably secure and manage their remote workforces.”