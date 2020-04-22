Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Technology

ID Agent Aims to Protect a Suddenly Remote Workforce

April 22, 2020

Kaseya company adds IAM solution to dark web monitoring and security training platform

By Jeffrey Burt

ID Agent is adding an identity and access management (IAM) solution to its security portfolio to enable MSPs and IT teams to better protect their data and networks.