SolarWinds Helps MSPs Navigate Rough Terrain
April 21, 2020
Work-from-home paradigm poses security obstacles
COVID-19 has ushered in a “new normal” in the workplace – at least for now. While flexible hours and remote work have been gaining traction for years, social distancing measures tied to the pandemic have forced businesses to all but abandon their office spaces and untether employees from their desks.
For MSPs, accustomed to working remotely, the in-house transition hasn’t been overly problematic. For their end users, though, the story is a different one entirely. Businesses used to managing just one or two corporate networks now have a multitude of home networks to watch over as employees connect from their couches and kitchen tables.
The first step was to get customers online remotely. Now, businesses facing the stark reality of a dramatically expanded attack surface are turning to MSPs to lock networks down and prevent bad actors from wreaking havoc.
“MSPs have enabled those [remote] environments, but with enablement comes additional risk,” said Tim Brown, vice president of security architecture at SolarWinds, a managed service software provider, during a recent podcast with The 2112 Group. “For each client, MSPs have to determine what their critical assets are, who should be routed to the VPN, who needs to be monitored more closely, which behaviors are questionable. And you can never have 100% security; there’s always a measure of risk. There’s no way, especially now, to secure every device, every network, every environment.”
To help businesses minimize that risk, MSPs have had to optimize their limited resources amid soaring customer demand for support.
“We’re seeing a number of areas where MSPs need help right now,” Brown said. “Some are out of capacity. Some serve healthcare clients and are swamped. Some want to be positioned better and need additional education. Some want to partner with an MSSP to boost their security [profile]. We’re also seeing signs of specialization and separation, especially in the security area.”
Brown said SolarWinds, like many other vendors, is doing what it can to help partners. Although offering free automation tools to MSPs is one way to offer assistance, it’s not the most important one, he said. “The biggest thing we’re doing right now is being there for them 24×7,” Brown said. “We’re helping them with education – to understand how to get through this work-from-home model and how to plan [for business] beyond this event.”
The company’s “head nerds,” experts in their respective fields, are very popular right now as they consult with MSPs to answer their most pressing questions (for example, “I just went from 10 networks to 100. What should I do?”) and help them address escalating customer concerns.
One can only hope that businesses and the IT partners protecting them will take away some valuable lessons once we emerge from the dark tunnel of COVID-19: Security models must be flexible, taking into account a sizable population of remote workers; IT partners need to consider a zero-trust model of security with strict access control at the application level; and good security hygiene is a must-have for everyone.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has uncovered the cracks in our IT security infrastructures and revealed that the world will always be plagued by miscreants. “You’d think the [bad actors] would take a break in this type of environment, but they’re not,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of phishing activity, and there are also signs of additional activity from organized adversaries to compromise environments. And we can’t forget that as we adapt our security models, the adversaries are going to adapt as well. The bad guys aren’t going away.”
