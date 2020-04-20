Adeya, MobileIron Partner on Secure Collaboration

Rapid work-from-home push has highlighted security, privacy issues around video conferencing

Collaboration technology vendor Adeya and cybersecurity company MobileIron are teaming up to give businesses a more secure enterprise communications option at a time when much of the world’s workforce is suddenly working from home.

The Lowdown: The huge numbers of employees who now are working remotely in the wake of the spreading coronavirus outbreak has created a sharp spike in demand for video conferencing solutions while also putting a spotlight on the need for strong security and privacy measures.

The Details: Adeya already offers a high level of security for its video and voice communications and file-sharing platform, including encryption of voice and video calls, secure messaging, and ensuring a user’s contact list remains private and apart from the device’s directory. With the MobileIron partnership announced this month, IT administrators can now securely contain Adeya’s app on any device using MobileIron’s unified endpoint management (UEM) solution, which also includes threat analytics and the ability to segregate business apps and data from person apps on a user’s device.



Enterprises also can leverage MobileIron’s Tunnel VPN, providing another layer of security on the device.

The Impact: More than 88% of businesses are recommending or requiring their employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gartner analysts. At the same time, companies are expecting a larger percentage of their employees will continue working remotely after the crisis eases. Collaboration solution providers like Microsoft Teams, Cisco, and Zoom have seen a significant ramp in demand since February, as the coronavirus continued to spread worldwide. However, Zoom also has come under fire over security and privacy issues that it is rushing to address.

Background: The skyrocketing demand also has created a rush by other tech companies looking to launch or expand their video conferencing capabilities. Recent examples include Verizon’s $500 million bid to buy BlueJeans Network and RingCentral adding a video communication service to its lineup of collaboration solutions.

The Buzz: “We’re excited to partner with Adeya to help organizations secure their mobile collaboration with a military-grade solution designed for the enterprise,” said Ahmed Shah, vice president of business development at MobileIron. “With our joint solution, employees can collaborate in real-time, sharing files on any device, while promoting compliance and securing corporate data. The best part is there’s no training or learning curve to slow users down; this is especially important since remote workers have so many other things to juggle as they adapt to a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.”



“Remote work has become ubiquitous in the coronavirus era, and our strategic partnership allows organizations to quickly and easily respond to the growing cyber threats to their digital workplaces, during this extraordinary time,” Adeya Chairman Samir Khosla said. “What is unique about Adeya is that we believe in data sovereignty, and some describe our world view as ‘anti-big data.’ Unlike other companies, we do not retain and monetize customer data. While our users experience an intuitive consumer-style app, behind the scenes our engine is built on robust military-grade security and privacy technology. The brilliance of our partnership lies in the ease of deployment through the MobileIron UEM.”