Channelnomics Original

Technology

Startup Beyond Identity Aims to Kill Passwords with Certificate Chains

April 14, 2020

Well-funded launch from two Internet pioneers pursues partners to push what it promises will be easier identity and access management for users and admins alike

By Channelnomics Staff

The password is dead, we mean it this time. That’s the word New York startup Beyond Identity which comes out of the gate with an eponymous passwordless identity management platform it claims requires no changes to security infrastructure, removes login friction for end users, and provides users with a more secure — and less clumsy — alternative to password managers.