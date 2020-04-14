Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Amy Luby Named Channel Evangelist for Acronis

April 14, 2020

The tech industry veteran will be to work with MSPs to incorporate cyber protection into their portfolios

By Jeffrey Burt

Amy Luby, who has been a key player in the MSP and channel space for more than two decades, is bringing her skills and expertise to data and cyber protection company Acronis.