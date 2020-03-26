0
Channel Experts Discuss Life ‘Beyond the Curve’
March 26, 2020
The Internet of Things Security Services Association hosts a discussion with channel luminaries on how COVID-19 is impacting the channel.
The Internet of Things Security Services Association (IoTSSA) brought together three notable channel experts to talk about the immediate and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequential economic disruptions on the channel.
The online panel discussion, hosted by IoTSSA’s Brian Sherman, included Larry Walsh, CEO of The 2112 Group; Ryan Morris, principal with Morris Management Partners; and Dan Wensley, CEO of Warranty Master.
The panel discussed the findings of 2112’s survey, COVID-19 Impact on the Channel, as well as observations and feedback from the panelists’ industry sources.
See the video or hear the podcast version of this discussion at https://www.iotssa.com/beyond-the-curve/.
