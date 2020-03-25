Zendesk Partners With Tata on CRM

Alliance brings together software solutions, support, consulting services

Zendesk is partnering with Tata Consulting Services to bring high-end customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to large enterprises.

The Lowdown: The alliance brings together Zendesk’s engagement software, support, and sales solutions and Tata’s experience helping enterprises embrace the digital transformation trend.

The Details: Through the partnership, announced this week, the two companies will be able to deliver custom CRM solutions by aligning Zendesk’s product portfolio with Tata’s consulting, implementation, and optimizations services.



In addition, Tata will be able to bring its expertise across a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and retail.

The Impact: The partnership with Tata comes three weeks after Zendesk announced its Sales Suite, which brings together a number of Zendesk tools – Sell, Reach, Chat, and Voice – into a single, integrated solution, and new features in its Support Suite, including social media channels for sales representatives based on Sunshine Conversation, the company’s conversational business platform. Support Suite now includes such channels as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, and WeChat.

The Buzz: “We are excited to work with TCS to better support the needs of enterprise companies,” said Ricardo Moreno, vice president of worldwide partners for Zendesk. “With the combination of TCS’ long-standing history of providing information technology services, consulting, and business solutions to many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journey and our service-first CRM offerings, we look forward to helping companies foster a transparent, responsive, and empowered customer experience.”



“TCS leverages its domain knowledge and deep customer relationships to contextualize its comprehensive suite of CRM/CX offerings to create bespoke solutions that provide a superior customer experience and create competitive differentiation,” said Akhilesh Tiwari, global head of enterprise application services at TCS. “Our partnership with Zendesk brings together the best capabilities of both organizations to help businesses fast-track their digital transformation journeys.”