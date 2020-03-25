Panda Security Looks for MSPs, MSSPs

EDR expert expands partner program to grow lineup, global reach

Panda Security is looking to expand the types of partners that sell its cybersecurity technology as it eyes growing its presence worldwide.

The Lowdown: Panda, which earlier this month announced that it’s being acquired by network security vendor WatchGuard Technologies, said the enhanced channel program is aimed at helping partners that want to grow their businesses beyond legacy endpoint protection.

The Details: Through the partner program, Panda is aiming to provide a range of cloud security technology and tailoring that technology to the business model of each partner. The company, based in Spain but with North American headquarters in Burlington, Massachusetts, has a large presence in Europe but also has customers in 180 countries and owns 10% of the global endpoint detection and response (EDR) market, according to officials.



Many of its partners are VARs, but Panda wants to attract more MSPs, managed security service providers (MSSPs), Internet service providers, and cloud service providers.



Key to the enhanced partner program is the Panda Partner Portal, which gives the channel an integrated way to manage the pipeline. It enables partners to fully manage their deals and access tools via a centralized web console. Through the portal, partners will have access to automated marketing campaigns, sales, and technical certifications, as well as solution-focused assets. Benefits include:



> Standard discounts: The discounts begin the first day of the partnership.

> Account management: There is dedicated management with a Panda sales representative.

> Incumbency protection: This comes through automatic renewal protection for the incumbent partner.

> After-sale support: This includes standard technical support after a sale closes.

Background: The enhanced partner program will help partners looking to grow their cybersecurity capabilities at a time when enterprises are seeking assistance. It also will make Panda a more valuable asset to WatchGuard, which will use the deal to expand beyond its network security roots. WatchGuard itself has been building out its partner program over the past year, including offering partners a pay-as-you-go service in January. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

The Buzz: “Our portfolio of solutions is recognized by both analysts and customers as the most advanced and innovative in the industry,” said Gianluca Busco Arre, vice president of sales and operations for Panda in North America. “Thanks to the tools designed to promote our channel growth, such as the Panda Partner Portal, partners can now manage and control the entire lifecycle of their customers and licenses in the most seamless way possible.”