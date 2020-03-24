Channelnomics Original

Juniper Bulks Up Network Analytics With Mist Service

March 24, 2020

Mist Premium Analytics will be available through VARs, MSPs

By Jeffrey Burt

Mist Systems, a company owned by Juniper Networks, is rolling out a new service designed to make it easier for enterprises to pull together data from across their heterogeneous networks and analyze it to quickly provide actionable insights.