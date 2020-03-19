Channelnomics Original

Technology
PC Matic Offers Partners Free Licenses

March 19, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the antivirus company is allowing partners to add an unlimited number of seats to their accounts to help protect “work from home” staff.

Channelnomics Staff

PC Matic, the antivirus company best known for its patriotic television commercials, is helping current and future partners during the COVID-19 crisis by allowing them to add an unlimited number of licenses to their current accounts.