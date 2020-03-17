Samsung Simplifies Partner Program

The new Ascend Partner Program aims for ease of doing business to make resellers more competitive

Samsung is looking to make its channel program as easy for partners as its products are for users to operate with the launch of the Ascend Partner Program, which aims to make it easier for solution providers to work with the electronics company and compete in the general market.

The Lowdown: Ascend replaces Samsung previous program, Samsung Team of Empowered Partners (STEP), and consolidates all partner resources across the company’s different B2B technology segments to provide solution providers with a single interface for information, support, resources, and incentives.

The Details: The focal point of the Ascend program is a new partner portal, which consolidates all the resources available to Samsung partners. Through the Ascend portal, partners can find marketing collateral, special pricing offers, deal registration tools, digital training courses, and performance dashboards.

The Impact: Through Ascend, Samsung is breaking down barriers in its organization, processes, and resources to clear the way for partners to interact better with its technology and product teams. The intent is more than just making it simpler to do business with Samsung, but also make it easier for partners to transact across different technologies.



According to research by The 2112 Group, the publisher of Channelnomics, vendors that are easier for partners to do business enjoy as much as three-times the partner value than vendors deemed difficult to do business with.

The Buzz:

“Partners are extremely important for Samsung, helping us provide our business customers synergistic solutions that accelerate market returns and seamlessly integrate with their legacy solutions,” said Chris Mertens, Vice President, Sales of the Display Division at Samsung Electronics America. “We’ve focused on improving the ease of conducting business and enabling partner access to product information. This program evolution will create a more passionate partner community where members share best practices, spark innovation and discover opportunities to better serve customers.”



“Through the launch of the Ascend Partner Program and portal, Samsung has made strategic improvements for the channel partner community. There are many benefits to this unique offer from Samsung and we are excited about how Stratix can and will excel within the program structure,” said Gina Daniel Lee, vice president of strategic alliances and partnerships at Stratix, a Samsung partner.



“Our diverse business portfolio and device capabilities provide the ideal platform for our B2B partners to offer market-leading solutions that address clients’ business challenges in vertical markets,” said Michael Coleman, Vice President, B2B Mobile Channel at Samsung Electronics America. “The Ascend Partner Program will enable our partners to deliver more distinct and scalable solutions that help businesses adapt to a rapidly changing business landscape.”