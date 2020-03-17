CompTIA Takes Over Cybersecurity Group

Trade group will transition TSP-ISAO from ConnectWise

Technology trade association CompTIA is taking over management of the TSP-ISAO, an organization created last year to give technology solution provides (TSPs) the resources and information needed to better address rising cybersecurity threats.

The Lowdown: ConnectWise, a major professional services automation (PSA) and managed services platform provider, launched TSP-ISAO in August 2019 following reports that MSPs and similar services providers were increasingly being targeted by bad actors and after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a warning to TSPs about advanced persistent threat activity.

The Details: The TSP-ISAO was designed to help set standards around infrastructure, services, and products from TSPs as well as the people, processes and tools they employ with the goal of creating greater cybersecurity resilience. The group, which now numbers about 650 members, also gives TSPs access to threat intelligence, coordinates responses, and supports research, training, education, and best practices.



Shifting management and operations to CompTIA will give the TSP-ISAO more resources and put it under the umbrella of a vendor-neutral organization. CompTIA officials said it will take several months to integrate the association into their existing cybersecurity efforts and industry groups. ConnectWise will remain involved with the TSP-ISAO as a founding member.

The Impact: In the announcement Tuesday, TSP-ISAO Executive Director MJ Shoer that TSPs like MSPs, managed security services providers (MSSPs), and cloud services providers need help in defending themselves and their customers from cyberattacks, adding that “too many service and solution providers are still on their own defending against threats that are increasingly targeted and malicious, with the potential to seriously harm the industry’s credibility.” Services providers are becoming attractive targets for cyber-criminals, who see a single point of entry to multiple businesses.

The Buzz: “There is great interest from managed service providers and other organizations to be part of an information sharing body dedicated to cybersecurity, the global MSP community and its customers,” Shoer said.



“ConnectWise launched the TSP-ISAO because getting companies to collaborate on cybersecurity is only going to make everyone stronger in this fight,” ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee said. “We believe the time is now right to hand off the day-to-day operations to CompTIA so the TSPA-ISAO can benefit from its resources and its global reach. Most importantly, CompTIA’s standing as a vendor-neutral organization open to anyone engaged in the business of technology makes it the ideal home for the TSP-ISAO, where companies from all corners of the industry can come together for the collective good.”



“The TSP-ISAO is a critically important cybersecurity initiative that’s made great strides in a short period of time thanks to the vision of Arnie Bellini and the leadership of ConnectWise,” said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA. “With the ongoing support of the ConnectWise team and the organizations that are already supporting this effort, we intend to build on these early successes.”