Synnex Puts Focus on Collaboration

March 16, 2020

CollabSolv business unit will include solutions for UC, BYOD, remote working

By Jeffrey Burt

IT distributor Synnex is launching a new business unit focused on collaboration that will offer technologies from a broad array of vendors, as well support from the company.