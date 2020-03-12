Channelnomics Original

Latest HPE Microserver Aimed at SMBs, Partners

March 12, 2020

Remote management, subscription pricing among features for both businesses and MSPs

By Jeffrey Burt

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is rolling out its latest microserver, an entry-level system aimed at SMBs that comes with Intel processors, remote management capabilities for small businesses and their channel partners, and a subscription payment model.