Partnership
Avaya Taps Jenne as Master Agent for UCaaS Solution

March 12, 2020

Distributor will help sell the Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral collaboration offering

By Jeffrey Burt

Avaya has signed up Jenne as a master agent for the vendor’s cloud-based collaboration solution offered in conjunction with RingCentral.