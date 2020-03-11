Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Steelcase

Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

Lifesize, Serenova Create UCaaS, CCaaS Company

March 11, 2020

Combined vendor to offer single cloud-based platform

By Jeffrey Burt

Video collaboration firm Lifesize is merging with Serenova, a Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) vendor, to create a new company specializing in cloud-based contact center communications and collaboration management that will have more than 10,000 customers.