Tech Community Faces Crisis Head-On
March 5, 2020
Deals with lost revenue, opportunity while making safety of staffers, clients, and showgoers priority No. 1
The coronavirus is sending shock waves through the technology sector, disrupting markets and compelling companies to alter their event plans. Tech companies across Silicon Valley are telling employees to work from home and barring visitors that recently visited corona “hot spots” such as China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.
Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Have Employees Work at Home
Tech companies in the Seattle area, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus, are heeding recommendations by King Country officials to have as many employees as possible to work from home in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19. Microsoft, Redfin, and Textio already had made the move, The Seattle Times reports. Now Amazon, which on March 3 learned that a Seattle-based employee had contracted the coronavirus, reportedly is asking that employees in the Seattle and Bellevue area who can work at home to do so. A Facebook employee in Seattle also has contracted the virus and the social media giant closed its office in the city.
China’s Tech Community Answers the Call
Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei, and Baidu are leveraging their considerable technological capabilities in such areas as the cloud and artificial intelligence to help that country fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to CNBC. They are expanding their surveillance technologies to help the government track people who potentially have been in contact with the virus and developing tools for the medical industry. They also taken other steps, from rolling out online clinic and drug delivery services to launching an online doctor consultation platform.
Amazon Employees in Seattle, Italy Contract Virus
Amazon has said that an employee in Seattle has been infected with the coronavirus, and that two more employees in Italy also were confirmed to have contracted the virus. The Seattle employee felt ill and left work Feb. 25 and Amazon later was told that the employee had contracted COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.
Collaboration Vendors Step Up
Demand for videoconferencing services is spiking as more employees are being asked to work remotely or from home to stave off the spread of the novel coronavirus. Facebook and Google are examples of companies that have told employees in some offices to stay away for a while. Vendors like Google, Cisco, and Microsoft are offering free videoconferencing plans to help employees working out of the office collaborate, according to ZDNet, and Aryaka is rolling out its Secure Remote Access solution for companies trying to manage sharp increases in demand for VPN access.
IDC: Coronavirus Will Hit Smartphone, Device Markets
IDC analysts are predicting that uncertainties created by COVID-19 will impact the global smartphone and personal computing device markets, even as manufacturing and supply chains, particularly in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, ramp up again. IDC is forecasting smartphone shipments to decline 2.3% year over year in 2020, to just more than 1.3 billion. The impact from the coronavirus will be most felt in the first half of the year, when shipments will decline 10.6%. Shipments will return to growth in 2021, in large part due to the ramp-up of 5G. As for personal computing devices, shipments in 2020 will fall 9%, to 374.2 million, battered by news of the virus and the ongoing shift from Windows 7 to Windows 10.
Meanwhile, Adobe and Google join a host of other tech companies that have decided to cancel, postpone, or alter upcoming events because of the coronavirus outbreak.
EVENT UPDATES:
Canceled
>Cisco Live Melbourne: was scheduled for this week in Australia
>Facebook F8: was planned for May 6-8 in San Jose, California
>Facebook Global Marketing Summit: was planned for March in San Francisco
>Google I/O: was scheduled for May 12-14 in Mountain View, California
>Google News Initiative Summit: was scheduled for late April in Sunnyvale, California
>HPE: all travel events in April; Discover 2020, June 22-24 in Las Vegas, still on schedule
>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit Shanghei: was planned for July
>IDC Santa Clara Directions: was planned for March 4 (Boston Directions event on March 10 still a go)
>Microsoft MVP Summit: was scheduled to start March 16
>OCP Global Summit: was planned for this week in San Jose
Postponed
>Kaspersky Lab Security Analyst Summit (SAS): was scheduled to begin April 6 in Barcelona, Spain (vendor hopes to reschedule in the fall)
>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Amsterdam: was scheduled for March 30-April 2, now will be held in July or August.
>Oracle OpenWorld Asia 2020: slated for April 21-22 in Singapore, no new date set
>Strata Data Conference 2020: was scheduled for March 15-18 in San Jose, California,
Other
>Adobe Summit: was scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Aruba Atmosphere 2020: was scheduled for March 23-26 in Las Vegas (now ONLINE ONLY)
>Google Cloud Next: was set for April 6-8 in San Francisco
(now “DIGITAL-FIRST”)
>IBM Think 2020: was set for May 4-7 in San Francisco (now DIGITAL-FIRST)
>Microsoft MVP Global Summit: slated for March 16-19 (now ONLINE ONLY)
>Nvidia GTC 2020: originally slated for late March
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Vena Solutions Vena Nation 2020: May 11-15, Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
Meanwhile, Adobe and Google join a host of other tech companies that have decided to cancel, postpone, or alter upcoming events because of the coronavirus outbreak.
