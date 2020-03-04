Channelnomics Original

Teradici Aims for New Markets With Channel Program

TAPP to make it easier for partners to put PCoIP, Cloud Access Software into solutions

By Jeffrey Burt

Teridici is launching a partner program to make it easier for the channel to build and sell remote computing solutions leveraging the vendor’s Cloud Access Software and proprietary PCoIP (PC-over-IP) technology.