Ex-Ingram Cloud Exec Bergeron Joins AppSmart

Appointment comes as channel-focused company builds out management ranks

Renee Bergeron, the longtime Ingram Micro executive who left the company’s cloud division as part of a larger management shake-up, will now lead strategy, sales, marketing, and business development at AppSmart, a channel-focused IT solution provider and master agent.

The Lowdown: Bergeron, who had been senior vice president for Ingram Micro Cloud, on Wednesday was named senior vice president and general manager at San Francisco-based AppSmart.

The Details: Bergeron was one of several new executives appointed by AppSmart, which was created last year by AppDirect when it bought master agent WTG and cloud service provider NeoCloud. Other appointments include:



> Brian Leonard: The RapidScale veteran will be AppSmart’s vice president of marketing, responsible for events, digital, demand generation, brand, and product marketing.



> Van Murray: The former NeoCloud CEO is now vice president of service delivery and commerce operations, responsible for marketplace operations, sales engineering, and customer success.



> Vince Bradley: The ex-WTG CEO is vice president of corporate development and general manager of communications, responsible for strategic business opportunities and the telecom channel.



> Tim Basa: The new vice president of sales and operations, who will be responsible for sales strategy, channel enablement, provider relationship management, and back-office operations, came to AppSmart through the company’s acquisition of Telegration in September 2019.



> Denis Raue: Telegration’s former CEO is vice president of business development, overseeing new and existing relationship management with AppSmart’s top agent and provider partners.



> Matt Harty: The former president of Converged Network Services Group (CNSG), which AppSmart bought in December, will continue to run that business and will be part of AppSmart’s leadership team.

The Impact: AppSmart is looking to expand its capabilities so that it’s not only a master agent for the channel but also an online marketplace for partners. The company bills itself as a one-stop shop for B2B services, with offerings from such vendors as Microsoft, Google, AT&T, and Verizon.

The Buzz: “I am thrilled to join AppSmart. I have been impressed with AppSmart’s laser focus on making channel partners successful,” Bergeron said. “Over the past 10 years, I have seen how the growth of the cloud is changing the channel. AppSmart represents a completely new proposition for partners to not only align themselves for the massive cloud opportunity, but also deliver a full digital service catalog (telecom, networking, energy and IoT) to their customers.”



“We are thrilled to see the recent set of industry veterans joining AppSmart,” said Darcee Nelan, CEO of IQ Wired, a member of the Agent Alliance and AppSmart partner. “This channel leadership team, coupled with the AppSmart catalog of 400-plus SaaS solutions, and supported with a robust help desk, delivers a combination of experience and services that will be unmatched in the industry.”