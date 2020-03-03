BMC to Scoop Up Compuware in Latest Mainframe Play

Deal follows vendor’s move last month to acquire RSM Partners

BMC Software is continuing to build out its mainframe solutions business through acquisitions, with the latest being Compuware.

The Lowdown: The 40-year-old Houston-based company announced this week it was buying Compuware from private equity firm Thoma Bravo for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close in the next few months.

The Details: Both companies have played roles in the continued modernization of the mainframe software stack. BMC’s Automated Mainframe Intelligence (AMI) solutions leverage such advanced technologies as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and predictive analytics to drive automation into mainframe environments.



Detroit-based Compuware, which launched in 1973, brings its Topaz suite of mainframe test and development tools, ISPW continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD) offerings, and other mainframe solutions. The combined company enables enterprises to better manage their mainframe operations, from cybersecurity and software development to data and storage. It also will drive DevOps for mainframe software development and enable mainframe solutions to more easily integrate with the rest of the enterprise technology stack.

Background: The Compuware acquisition is the third mainframe-focused acquisition by BMC, which is owned by private equity firm KKR. The company last month announced it was buying RSM Partners, a longtime IBM partner in the mainframe arena that provides managed services, consultation, security software and services, and other offerings. In late 2018, BMC bought the assets of CorreLog, which build security information and event management (SIEM) tools for mainframes.

The Buzz: “BMC continues to be focused on evolving and investing in our portfolio to address and even anticipate the needs of our customers, helping them to succeed today and into tomorrow,” BMC President and CEO Ayman Sayed said. “It’s the ideal time to bring Compuware into our portfolio as the traditional mainframe AppDev market transitions to DevOps. We’re excited to welcome the Compuware team as we build best-of-breed modern mainframe solutions.”



“Compuware is the proven and trusted partner in mainstreaming the mainframe for Agile and DevOps, and we are thrilled to now be joining forces with BMC in reinventing the future of the platform,” Compuware CEO Chris O’Malley said. “Both companies have been leaders in mainframe innovation over the last five years and we look forward to combining our complementary solution strengths and common passion for accelerating our customers’ successful digital transformations. Without a doubt, a combined BMC and Compuware is the best, brightest, and most collaborative partner for a new generation of mainframe stewards.”



“The acquisition of Compuware brings together two highly complementary, best-in-class technology offerings,” KKR Partner John Park said. “We believe the combination of these two companies will create a leading, end-to-end platform focused on driving innovation for our mainframe customers worldwide.”



“We are proud to have partnered with Compuware over the past five-and-a-half years during which time the company has become a leading innovator in the mainframe software market,” said Seth Boro, managing partner at Thoma Bravo. “Compuware’s transformation during this time has been remarkable and is a testament to the vision and leadership of Chris O’Malley and the company’s management team.”